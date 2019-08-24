As Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Share Value Rose, Holder Guggenheim Capital Has Increased Its Stake; Lsv Asset Management Cut Its U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA) Stake by $58.29 Million; Share Price Declined

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) by 86.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 3.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The institutional investor held 532,400 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24M, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $807.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 10.29% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 2.01M shares traded or 9.20% up from the average. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades U.S. Silica To ‘B+’ From ‘B’; Outlook Positive; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N EXPECTS DEMAND TO RAMP THROUGHOUT THE YEAR AT A FASTER PACE THAN CAPACITY ADDITIONS- CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica: Deal Is Expected to Be Accretive in the Fourth Quarter of 2018; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $95.4M; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica: Deal Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 3% Position in U.S. Silica; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA – WILL FINANCE DEAL,REFINANCE CURRENT DEBT THROUGH SEVEN YEAR, $1.280 BLN COMMITTED TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY, $100 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA SEES DEAL ADDING TO EANRINGS IN 4Q OF ’18; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA BUYS PERFORMANCE MATERIALS LEADER EP MINERALS FOR

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 151.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 25,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 42,144 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 16,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 4.59 million shares traded or 76.86% up from the average. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS AND ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein Hosts Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N FY SHR VIEW $2.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 44C; 16/03/2018 – DICK’S STORE VISITS UNAFFECTED BY NEW GUN RULES: INMARKET; 09/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $24; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 4Q Adj EPS $1.22; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Dick’s Sporting Goods; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures Approximately $250M

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 7,250 shares to 93,225 shares, valued at $16.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stone Hbr Emerg Mkts Tl Inc (EDI) by 49,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,097 shares, and cut its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 64,500 shares to 2.82 million shares, valued at $135.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 11,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).