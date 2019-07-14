As Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Market Value Declined, Rwwm Has Trimmed Stake; Peddock Capital Advisors Increased Holding in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) as Market Value Rose

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 12,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 628,537 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 640,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42B market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 1.75M shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.09% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 16/03/2018 – INMARKET DATA SHOWS DICK’S TRAFFIC +0.3% SINCE POLICY CHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Ramps Up Gun Control Push, Hires Lobbyist; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING SAYS IN 2018, EXPECT EXPANSION OF PRIVATE BRANDS TO HELP RESULT IN LESS MARGIN PRESSURE THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED; 07/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Four New Stores in May; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s doesn’t blame gun stance for holiday sales slide; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY EPS $2.80-EPS $3; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Profit Jumps as Gun Restrictions Have Muted Impact on Sales; 09/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Invest Limited Buys Into Dick’s Sporting Class B; 09/05/2018 – MOSSBERG TO STOP SELLING ITS PRODUCTS TO DICK’S SPORTING GOODS

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,918 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 8,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.51M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 0.83% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.2 per share. DKS’s profit will be $111.34 million for 7.69 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbt Mngmt Llc holds 13,555 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0.04% or 21,989 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 4,360 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors, a Arizona-based fund reported 20 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited owns 47,100 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 21,042 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 62,000 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Globeflex Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 15,635 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 4.39M shares. 221,437 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Foster And Motley holds 0.22% or 41,960 shares. Hsbc Plc has 86,967 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 306,861 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Research Glob owns 51,444 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3.67M are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. 8.00M are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund owns 0.97% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 39,863 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 93,894 shares. Baxter Bros holds 101,071 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Penobscot Invest Mgmt reported 48,074 shares. Premier Asset Management Llc stated it has 5,172 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 17,943 shares. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Lp holds 4.57 million shares or 6.26% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Hldgs Inc owns 2.20M shares. Rothschild & Asset Us stated it has 378,847 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Bangor Bank & Trust reported 15,342 shares. Fiduciary Inc Wi stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. The insider WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 2,920 shares to 25,863 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,108 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum V (EFAV).