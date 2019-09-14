As Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Stock Rose, Holder Longwood Capital Partners Raised Its Holding; Manor Road Capital Partners Lifted Its Position in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYK) by $36.40 Million

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 16.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 55,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 384,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.06M, up from 328,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 249,568 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 09/04/2018 – Dicerna Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Biotech companies Alnylam, Dicerna settle trade secrets case; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA SEES SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND DEVELOPMENT THRU 2019; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRNA); 30/05/2018 – Dicerna Doses First Primary Hyperoxaluria Patient with DCR-PHXC in Group B Portion of PHYOX Phase 1 Clinical Trial

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYK) by 75.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 3.25 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.22M, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 4.41 million shares traded or 1.30% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal

More notable recent Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 11, 2019 : ADT, COUP, SFIX, DRNA, AVD, PETQ, CCXI, LXFR, MG, OXFD, FRTA, KALA – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Presents At Cowen And Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dicerna prices follow-on common stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) To Present At SVB Leerink 8th Global Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold DRNA shares while 21 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.15 million shares or 2.31% less from 46.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fosun Int Limited invested in 188,673 shares. 63,923 are owned by Rafferty Asset Limited Liability. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 667,948 shares. Northern Corporation stated it has 683,682 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,298 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Pcl reported 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Td Asset Mngmt has 53,480 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Acuta Partners Limited Liability holds 384,500 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Birchview Limited Partnership reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Dafna Capital Ltd Liability reported 118,314 shares. Ra Cap Mgmt Lc holds 2.08% or 2.46 million shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 4.27 million shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 22,263 shares. 25,673 are owned by Proshare Limited Com.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Liberty Global (LBTYA) Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tracking Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group Holdings – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.