As Diana Shipping F (DSX) Stock Rose, Lesa Sroufe & Co Lifted by $566,868 Its Stake; As Simon Ppty Group (SPG) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Aristotle Fund LP Has Lowered Its Stake

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc F (DSX) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 188,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The institutional investor held 773,625 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, up from 584,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 187,888 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT WITH GLENCORE; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE FOR M/V MYRTO OF $14,000/DAY,MINUS 4.75% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 13 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE IS $12,600/DAY,MINUS 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 12 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 30/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING, CARGILL IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V SALT LAKE CITY; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Rev $48.4M; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – M/V HOUSTON IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 22/03/2018 – DSX REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V NEW ORLEANS; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT FOR M/V SAN FRANCISCO; 10/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V MELIA WITH UNITED BULK

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc. (SPG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $959,000, down from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $154. About 1.11 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.46M for 12.62 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,357 are held by Bragg Financial Advsr. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Schroder Grp holds 0.12% or 725,791 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited stated it has 10,157 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,260 shares in its portfolio. Washington Com holds 1,716 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim Co holds 0.01% or 7,671 shares in its portfolio. Colony Grp Limited Liability Com invested in 2,954 shares. Adage Capital Prns Gru Limited Com owns 375,163 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Fil Limited invested in 0.04% or 153,939 shares. Cardinal Mgmt Incorporated owns 1.48% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 92,845 shares. Richard Bernstein Lc accumulated 38,729 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.16% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 516,015 shares. Korea Inv reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 13,178 shares.

