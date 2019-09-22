As Diana Shipping F (DSX) Stock Rose, Holder Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Increased Holding; W P Carey (WPC) Shareholder Integrys Wealth Advisors Trimmed Holding as Stock Rose

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc F (DSX) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 188,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The institutional investor held 773,625 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56M, up from 584,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 284,440 shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 10/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V MELIA WITH UNITED BULK; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT WITH GLENCORE; 30/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Salt Lake City With Cargill; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With SwissMarine; 27/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ATALANDI; 27/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 17, 2018; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ARETHUSA

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 99,899 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.11 million, down from 108,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.14. About 1.42 million shares traded or 90.17% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.15% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Spirit Of America holds 0.3% or 24,655 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Td Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 3,997 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 105,889 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 14,935 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Services reported 0.21% stake. Advsr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.84% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 382,328 shares. Park Avenue Secs Llc invested in 10,308 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 23,988 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 293,315 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,697 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bp Public Ltd has 0.05% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).