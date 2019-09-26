As Diana Shipping F (DSX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Increased Its Stake; Advent Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc F (DSX) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 188,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The institutional investor held 773,625 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, up from 584,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.36. About 145,381 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for M/V San Francisco With Koch; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE IS $12,600/DAY,MINUS 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 12 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT FOR M/V SAN FRANCISCO; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for M/v Santa Barbara With Cargill; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 25, 2018; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Houston With SwissMarine; 20/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Arethusa With Glencore; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO WI; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 17, 2018

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 3.08M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 10.09 million shares to 28.44 million shares, valued at $33.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 2.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Osi Systems Inc (Prn).