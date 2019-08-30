As Diana Shipping (DSX) Stock Price Rose, Kopernik Global Investors Upped Stake; Partnervest Advisory Services Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Upped by $354,220 as Share Price Declined

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 719,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 6.64 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, up from 5.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 61,309 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ALIKI; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT WITH GLENCORE; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Rev $48.4M; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – THROUGH A UNIT, CO ENTERED TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE SERVICES FOR ONE OF ITS CAPESIZE DRY BULK VESSELS, M/V HOUSTON; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 17, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Filing of its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for M/V San Francisco With Koch; 27/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ATALANDI; 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V P. S. PALIOS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,550 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 199 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 1,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $22.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1786.4. About 3.02 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’; 30/03/2018 – Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is making another move in its courtship of lower-income shoppers. Customers on Medicaid can get Amazon Prime for $5.99 a month, or $7 less than the new regular monthly fee of $12.99; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 25/05/2018 – Amazon Echo passes on private conversation; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game changer; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 15/03/2018 – Richard Baum: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed | Reuters; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Its Biggest Delivery Yet — Heard on the Street

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Good Show! UK Watchers Stream To Netflix – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: A Future ‘Storm-Resistant’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crossvault Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,260 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 8,405 were reported by Acg Wealth. Pittenger Anderson owns 9,119 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Waratah Capital Advsrs Limited stated it has 4.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Notis accumulated 865 shares. Iconiq Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cwm Ltd Llc reported 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Live Your Vision Ltd Co holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd holds 0.7% or 173,454 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset invested in 3.06% or 386,695 shares. 5,080 are owned by Lsv Asset. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.22% or 4,808 shares. Welch And Forbes stated it has 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stillwater Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 3.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,159 shares.