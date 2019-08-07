As Diana Shipping (DSX) Stock Price Rose, 12 West Capital Management LP Decreased Position by $4.55 Million; Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose While Mason Street Advisors Has Cut by $547,460 Its Holding

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 8,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 335,476 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87M, down from 344,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.25. About 12.16M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 7 (Table); 28/03/2018 – Jailed Libor trader Hayes loses appeal over house sale; 19/03/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 08/05/2018 – Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions Announces New Leadership for North America Commercial Cards and Trade; 14/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR CONSUMER BANKING IS ESSENTIAL TO MEETING COST-SAVE GOALS; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: *EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 16/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Wieting Expects 20% Plus U.S. EPS Growth in 1Q (Video); 16/05/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 440,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.56M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.19. About 229,136 shares traded or 22.33% up from the average. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 25, 2018; 30/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING, CARGILL IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V SALT LAKE CITY; 20/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Arethusa With Glencore; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 17, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper; 07/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Houston With SwissMarine; 30/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Salt Lake City With Cargill; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO WI; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Ch; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.32 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 was made by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Victory Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp owns 474,414 shares. Franklin Res holds 0.84% or 25.17 million shares. Rench Wealth Management, Texas-based fund reported 5,159 shares. Pacific Glob Invest invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Artemis Invest Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.58% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 18,981 shares. Golub Gru Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 424,594 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Utah Retirement reported 447,814 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Architects reported 600 shares stake. Community National Bank Na has 1,027 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Inc Inc Llp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Eagle Advsr Ltd Com owns 5,475 shares. Crystal Rock Cap Mgmt reported 155,400 shares.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 13,823 shares to 78,811 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class C by 475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

