As Diana Shipping (DSX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Kopernik Global Investors Has Cut Stake by $5.17 Million; Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Warren Averett Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 1.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 4.92 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.29M, down from 6.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 196,952 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO W/ GLENCORE AGRICULTURE; 22/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v P. S. Palios with Koch; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 13, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Filing of its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for M/V San Francisco With Koch; 22/03/2018 – DSX REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V NEW ORLEANS; 20/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Arethusa With Glencore; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 25, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With SwissMarine

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 16,362 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.55. About 3.81M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT

Analysts await Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DSX’s profit will be $2.96M for 27.83 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Diana Shipping Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Kopernik Global Investors Llc, which manages about $958.73M and $586.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 50,760 shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $73.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 14.51 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 63.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 76,554 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 983,802 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. North Star Mgmt Corp has 9,200 shares. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 184,890 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,189 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assocs reported 3,785 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank accumulated 16,203 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0.01% or 1,565 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 75,731 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Lc holds 10.02M shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.15% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cibc Asset Management invested in 252,683 shares. Smithfield Company holds 0.01% or 2,456 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Communications reported 48,726 shares stake.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83B and $671.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 2,685 shares to 319,127 shares, valued at $47.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 8,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.76 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.