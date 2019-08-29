As Diana Shipping (DSX) Shares Rose, Kopernik Global Investors Has Upped Its Holding by $1.44 Million; Lone Pine Capital Boosted Its Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $205.75 Million as Valuation Declined

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 719,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 6.64M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 5.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 4,151 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 20/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Arethusa With Glencore; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT WITH GLENCORE; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT FOR M/V SAN FRANCISCO; 07/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Houston With SwissMarine; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE; 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United; 27/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MARCH 25, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE IS $12,600/DAY,MINUS 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 12 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS FOR M/V ARETHUSA

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 197.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.96 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310.44 million, up from 658,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $153.93. About 1.20 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Management Inc owns 4,440 shares. Scott And Selber Incorporated has 12,254 shares. Friess Assoc Ltd reported 2.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Us Bancshares De holds 0.1% or 223,082 shares. Iberiabank Corporation stated it has 47,076 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Tiger Eye Capital has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Macquarie Group Inc Limited reported 137,667 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 69,430 shares. Andra Ap owns 18,800 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.37% or 29,248 shares. Scholtz Limited Co owns 30,530 shares. Homrich Berg, Georgia-based fund reported 2,667 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 1.04 million shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Management owns 21,428 shares. Blue Edge Cap Lc owns 3,623 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 570,000 shares to 5.64M shares, valued at $1.03B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 32,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,396 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

