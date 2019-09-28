As Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) Valuation Declined, Adelante Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Tenneco (TEN) Position Held by Towle & Co

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 362,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 4.09M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.28M, up from 3.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 5.24M shares traded or 131.99% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M

Towle & Co increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 91.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.49M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 1.01 million shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 Tenneco To Create Two Independent, Public Companies With Acquisition Of Federal-Mogul; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco: Separation of Companies Occurring in the 2H of 2019; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – DEAL TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH, TENNECO EQUITY AND ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco 1Q Rev $2.57B; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE VALUE ACCRETIVE AND GENERATE SYNERGY OPPORTUNITIES OF AT LEAST $200 MLN IN ANNUAL EARNINGS; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal Mogul To Be Funded Through Cash, Tenneco Equity and Assumption of Debt; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 Billion; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – INTENTION TO SEPARATE COMBINED BUSINESSES INTO 2 INDEPENDENT, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANIES; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO SEES 2Q REV. +8%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold DRH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 202.19 million shares or 2.63% less from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens Fincl Bank reported 0.02% stake. Thompson reported 43,595 shares. Amp Capital Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.02% or 182,280 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Company holds 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) or 12,252 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 141,672 shares. Bowling Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 91,783 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 310,135 shares. Pzena Management Ltd Com reported 1.26 million shares. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. D E Shaw Inc has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Us Bancshares De invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Next Finance Gru, a Texas-based fund reported 12 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 3.67 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 270,138 shares.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 87,818 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $122.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 140,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 742,239 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA).

