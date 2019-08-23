As Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management Has Cut by $12.50 Million Its Stake; As Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Stock Price Declined, Midas Management Has Lowered Position

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $128.5. About 28,046 shares traded or 40.91% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 807,271 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 0% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 120,378 shares. Principal Gp Incorporated has 1.64 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) invested in 0% or 153 shares. 36,400 are owned by Numerixs Inv Techs. Shell Asset Management Co has invested 0.02% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). 34,911 were accumulated by Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability. Ameritas Invest Partners reported 16,505 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru accumulated 0% or 88,335 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 1.36 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv Advsrs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). United Automobile Association holds 707,400 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Lc has invested 0.22% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Intll Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). 3,903 are held by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Geode Cap reported 0% stake. The California-based Osmium Prtn Ltd Company has invested 1.88% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 3,600 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 968 shares. 5,948 were accumulated by Deutsche Bank Ag. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Aqr Management Limited Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,760 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Renaissance Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Vanguard Grp stated it has 161,359 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 200 shares.

