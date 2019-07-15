As Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Stock Rose, Hg Vora Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Anderson Hoagland & Co Cut Its Stake by $363,553 as Stock Price Rose

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 264,634 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 211 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, down from 8,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $987.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $5.76 during the last trading session, reaching $2005.24. About 1.26M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Amazon Echo recorded a conversation and sent it to a random person, says report; 25/04/2018 – Ensono Increases Commitment to Amazon Web Services Excellence by Reaching 100 AWS Partner Network Certifications; 13/04/2018 – Post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year: Credit Suisse; 30/05/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMZN WILL PASS SCRUTINY WITH ‘FLYING COLORS’; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search going forward, following shareholder complaints about the company’s lack of diversity; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON SHARES RISE AS BLOOMBERG REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, NO ACTIVE WHITE HOUSE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT TURNING POWER OF ADMINISTRATION AGAINST AMAZON; 01/05/2018 – World-Renowned Economist, Professor Jerry Hausman, Joins Teikametrics as a Scientific Advisor to Democratize Retail for Amazon; 15/03/2018 – In the Age of Amazon, Toys `R’ Us and Other Bankruptcies Test Private Equity’s Playbook; 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HIRES AMAZON’S ELKAN FOR ARTIFICIAL-INTELLIGENCE PUSH

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 84,700 shares. 232,100 are owned by Spirit Of America. Comerica Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corp has 496,220 shares. Group owns 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 155,979 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Co holds 34,911 shares. Waterfront Capital Prns Limited Co has 823,450 shares. Moreover, Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Moreover, Eii Capital Mgmt has 0.53% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 89,470 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 183 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 36.26 million shares. Eqis Cap Management Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,737 shares. Thompson Investment accumulated 0.09% or 44,205 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 30,544 shares.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.49 million for 8.11 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Names Jay Johnson as CFO – StreetInsider.com” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DiamondRock Hospitality +3.9% as Wells Fargo upgrades – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “DiamondRock Announces Second Quarter Dividend of $0.125 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about DiamondRock Hospitality Co. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Antitrust Insurance For Amazon – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “If Washington Breaks Up Amazon, It May Look Like This – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Large-Cap Biotech Stocks to Buy for Massive Gains – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Etsy’s Free Shipping Push Sounds Like a Marketing Gimmick – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Cowen Expects Amazon.com (AMZN) Operating Income Expected Accelerate – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 94.95 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.