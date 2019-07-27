As Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Stock Price Rose, Holder Hg Vora Capital Management Cut by $12.50 Million Its Position; Shareholder Gotham Asset Management Boosted Hms Hldgs (HMSY) Position

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (HMSY) by 67.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 129,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 323,079 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57 million, up from 193,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hms Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 292,746 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 50.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 23/03/2018 – REG-Welcome to the annual general meeting for HMS Networks AB in Halmstad; 20/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT TO DELIVER COMPRESSOR EQUIPMENT WORTH RUB 1.9 BLN FOR A GAS PRODUCTION AND TREATMENT FACILITY IN RUSSIA; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q EPS 7c; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 BACKLOG: RUB 44.2 BN (+84% YOY); 25/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL PLACES RATING UNDER REVIEW, PREVIOUSLY BUY; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 REVENUE: RUB 44.4 BN (+7% YOY); 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Rev $141.4M; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflo; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TOTAL AMOUNT OF GDRS SUBJECT TO BUYBACK (TAKING INTO ACCOUNT ANY GDRS ALREADY ACQUIRED BY COMPANY) SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL OF COMPANY

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 1.41M shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.46 million for 8.08 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested in 405,905 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 271,803 shares. Ameritas Inv reported 16,505 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 36.26 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors reported 153 shares. Kempen Cap Nv holds 0.46% or 469,293 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Comm holds 0.03% or 10,830 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 728,452 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 75,300 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust And owns 18,003 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 790,275 were reported by Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Co. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0% or 539 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). 11,688 are held by Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 18,572 shares to 12,355 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 83,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 647,377 shares, and cut its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru accumulated 105 shares. Caprock Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.04% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp LP has 37,895 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.03% or 321,762 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 51,121 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 29,266 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt holds 0.91% or 254,557 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 0.12% or 229,945 shares. 28,723 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 65,084 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated has 0% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 242 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 19,960 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nordea Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). 60,700 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. 34,950 are owned by Cornercap Counsel.