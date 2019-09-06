As Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Stock Declined, Shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management Trimmed Stake; Td Asset Management Holds Holding in Kellogg Co (K)

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 35,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.15 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.84. About 1.62M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting; 15/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S MADURO SAYS WILL GIVE LOCAL KELLOGG UNIT TO WORKERS AFTER COMPANY HALTS OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 1.43M shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street stated it has 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.05% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) or 288,791 shares. 26,619 are owned by Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 707,400 shares. 63,564 were reported by Los Angeles Equity Rech. Mesirow Financial Invest Mngmt has invested 1.58% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Parkside Savings Bank & Tru holds 0% or 102 shares in its portfolio. Brinker owns 75,534 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 271,803 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co owns 42,042 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 539 shares. Systematic Lp invested 0.7% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Vanguard Grp Inc owns 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 32.45 million shares. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.09% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.05M for 9.46 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s (NYSE:DRH) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should You Analyze REIT Stock DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “DiamondRock Hospitality Company Appoints Jeffrey J. Donnelly As Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DiamondRock Announces Jay Johnson to Step Down as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Effective August 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Allstate holds 5,779 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 9,835 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Com accumulated 0.24% or 51,809 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). London Of Virginia reported 17,440 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 1.49M shares. Pggm Invs has invested 0.23% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). The Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Trust Communications has invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 29,828 shares in its portfolio. Swiss State Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.47M shares. 7,575 are held by Guyasuta. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 6,346 shares. Mackenzie Corporation has invested 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.19M shares to 852,105 shares, valued at $45.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 1.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.42M shares, and cut its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO).

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Cold Breakfast Wars Are Heating Up – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kellogg Company Provides Additional Method of Webcast Access for Barclays Presentation – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Leave Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kellogg higher on activist chatter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $68.43 million activity.