As Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Stock Declined, Holder Hg Vora Capital Management Decreased Its Position; As Ingersoll (IR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Origin Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Holding

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.80 million, down from 7.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 1.38 million shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 36.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 71,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 126,200 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.99 million, down from 198,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $118.56. About 931,766 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $898.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 709,600 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $63.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 250,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $459.92 million for 15.44 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.16 million for 9.50 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold DRH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 202.19 million shares or 2.63% less from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.