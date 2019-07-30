As Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Shares Rose, Shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management Cut Its Position; Micron Technology (MU) Stock Declined While Clearline Capital LP Has Cut Stake by $4.86 Million

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 844,287 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH)

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 118,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $47.65. About 15.83 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : CHL, QQQ, NOK, MU, SAN, AMD, TQQQ, TVIX, AAPL, SAP, S, TLK – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Patience Is the Name of the Game for the Owners of Micron Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ACB, BYND, MU – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businessinsider.com‘s news article titled: “US chipmakers slide after Samsung announces its profit tanked 56% last quarter (QCOM, MU, AMD) – Business Insider” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.53M for 29.05 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gms Inc by 260,677 shares to 359,516 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 422,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Conduent Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Mellon owns 12.83 million shares. Cypress Funds holds 4.29% or 655,000 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Co Bancorporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Amer Natl Tx accumulated 0.22% or 101,650 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc reported 20,832 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sigma Planning holds 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 29,588 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa accumulated 355,766 shares. Tuttle Tactical invested in 50,847 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 8,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd owns 469,433 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh invested in 23,042 shares. 60,373 were accumulated by Ima Wealth. Cullinan Assoc Inc reported 0.02% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pzena Invest Mngmt Llc has 0.08% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 1.28M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 527,522 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd holds 11,688 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 134,385 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 66,438 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 6,310 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 168,817 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amp Investors Limited invested in 0% or 55,018 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Swiss Bancshares invested 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). First Citizens Bank And Communication invested in 0.02% or 18,003 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Morgan Stanley holds 8.46 million shares. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 16,161 shares.

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “DiamondRock Announces Jay Johnson to Step Down as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Effective August 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fabrinet (FN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.46M for 8.23 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.