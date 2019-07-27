As Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Shares Rose, Holder Hg Vora Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $12.50 Million; Ladder Cap (LADR) Shareholder Monarch Partners Asset Management Lifted Position

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (LADR) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 90,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,390 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, up from 567,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ladder Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.88. About 391,007 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 12.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.60% the S&P500.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 1.41M shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 535,151 shares to 191,308 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 46,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,431 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $49,678 activity.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.46M for 8.08 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

