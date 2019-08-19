As Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Shares Declined, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Lowered Its Holding; Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Masco (MAS) as Market Valuation Rose

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 627,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The institutional investor held 570,266 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 185,051 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $38.92. About 516,324 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 24,300 shares to 57,160 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.64M for 13.90 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 0.08% or 960,565 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 39,776 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.36% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Massachusetts-based Nbw Capital Limited Liability has invested 1.12% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moneta Gp Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 560 shares stake. 8,589 were accumulated by Seizert Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Ancora Advsr Lc has invested 0.3% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Clean Yield Grp accumulated 0.02% or 1,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 57,292 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 928,056 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 2,731 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 81,178 shares. Principal Fin holds 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 479,079 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 93,905 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mngmt stated it has 0.08% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). First LP has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 129,650 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 136,743 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). First Mercantile Co reported 10,830 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability owns 231,008 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Resolution Cap has invested 1.42% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). The Japan-based Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.02% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 728,452 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 136,062 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 1.36M shares.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 195,108 shares to 287,394 shares, valued at $19.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 186,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 675,137 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).