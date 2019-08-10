As Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Holder Cutter & Company Brokerage Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. It closed at $9.54 lastly. It is down 14.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 1,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 20,722 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, up from 19,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 29/04/2018 – Correction to Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sp; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report; 03/04/2018 – Apple discloses gender pay gap at UK operations; 20/03/2018 – Chicago’s New Apple Store Is Put Up for Sale; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 550,631 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 75,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc owns 34,142 shares. Eqis Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 138,391 shares. Moreover, Systematic Mgmt Lp has 0.7% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Glenmede Trust Na reported 539 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 271,803 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate holds 0.01% or 753,061 shares in its portfolio. Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) has 0% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 503,244 shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 26,101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 168,817 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 84,700 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grace & White has 0.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,581 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 27,634 shares. Matrix Asset Ny invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Accredited Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 57,252 shares. Reik & Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.3% or 5,851 shares. 1.37M are held by Harding Loevner L P. Hamilton Point Investment Ltd Company holds 3.14% or 37,134 shares. Broderick Brian C, Massachusetts-based fund reported 48,037 shares. Wallace Cap Mngmt owns 2,368 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Commerce Natl Bank owns 979,890 shares. Gabalex Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 150,000 shares. Profit Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,865 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. 195,228 were reported by Edgemoor Invest Advsrs. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 6.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 16.47 million shares or 1.25% of its portfolio.