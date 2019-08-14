As Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Hg Vora Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $12.50 Million; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Lowered by $588,713

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 13,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 201,093 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, down from 214,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.83% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 4.84 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB)

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 295,953 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement accumulated 559,124 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 26,619 shares. 138,391 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Sg Americas Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Tru Of Vermont owns 183 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc has 0% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 88,335 shares. Whittier Communication invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 14,795 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt owns 10,571 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 69,120 shares. Waterfront Cap Prns Ltd reported 823,450 shares. Federated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,534 shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.05 million for 19.88 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi Assoc invested in 0.09% or 4,836 shares. National Registered Advisor Inc has invested 0.28% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 42,570 are owned by Sun Life Fincl. Orleans Cap Mgmt Corporation La reported 33,019 shares. Toth Financial Advisory owns 106 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. One Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 4,878 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 2.62M shares. Osborne Prtn Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Smithfield Tru holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 15,318 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.51% or 6,825 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 580,512 shares. Guggenheim Llc reported 152,612 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mitchell Grp has 2.49% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Swiss National Bank has 0.22% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).