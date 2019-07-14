As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Tortoise Capital Advisors Decreased Its Position; Excalibur Management Has Decreased Carlisle Co (CSL) Holding by $854,366; Stock Price Rose

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (CSL) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 7,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, down from 86,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Carlisle Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $135.38. About 237,529 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 27,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 81,302 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, down from 108,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 1.08M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $6.57 million activity. Selbach Scott C sold $2.50M worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) on Tuesday, February 12. KOCH D CHRISTIAN also sold $3.63M worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.97 per share. CSL’s profit will be $136.38 million for 14.16 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.50% EPS growth.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.70 million for 13.92 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.