As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Valuation Rose, Samlyn Capital Has Decreased Holding by $3.64 Million; Athena Capital Advisors Has Lifted General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $2.56 Million

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6148.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 196,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 199,962 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.21. About 57.83 million shares traded or 12.58% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 22/05/2018 – Many providers of long-term care (LTC) insurance policies, including GE, underestimated the cost of servicing policies; 07/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan to Decide GE Labeling Requirements Soon – March 7, 2018; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIR: NEW 787S WILL USE GE’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 23/03/2018 – American Airlines: ‘No final decisions have been made’ on jet order; 09/05/2018 – Albania gets EU grant for railway line to port, airport; 20/04/2018 – GE GE.N IN TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BUYERS OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS, INCLUDES JENBACHER AND WAUKESHA RECIPROCATING GAS ENGINES; 12/03/2018 – GE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION DETAILED IN REGULATORY FILING; 25/04/2018 – GE BOARD NOMINEES ALL RECEIVE ENOUGH VOTES FOR ELECTION

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 36,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 237,094 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.07 million, down from 273,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $96.9. About 1.10 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Diamondback (FANG) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News for Aug 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND), (FNG) – A FANG ETF That Doesn’t Hold Many of Those Stocks Scoops Up Beyond Meat Shares – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold On to Fang Holdings (SFUN) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 1.85 million shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $65.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 507,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 24,263 shares to 22,624 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 4 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

