As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Valuation Rose, Encompass Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $35.97 Million; Mbia (MBI) Holder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Cut Holding as Stock Value Declined

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 356,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 675,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.57M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $99.96. About 917,040 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 483,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, down from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $785.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 465,053 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ MBIA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBI); 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 69c; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Rev $73M; 28/03/2018 – MBIA FILES CEO BILL FALLON’S LETTER TO OWNERS WITH SEC; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE (ABV) PER SHARE WAS $28.60 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $29.32 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – COFINA Constituents Set the Record Straight with Facts on Sales & Use Tax Collection Data; 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH) by 1.25 million shares to 2.75M shares, valued at $10.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 486,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Com stated it has 607,789 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 43,309 shares in its portfolio. 21,895 are owned by First Hawaiian Bank & Trust. Kahn Brothers De owns 4.41 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 129,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 161,711 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 647,236 shares. Valueworks Limited Com reported 740,863 shares. Whitebox Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 167,000 shares. North Star Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 60,664 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company holds 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) or 25,564 shares. Ameritas Partners reported 7,302 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 126 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.03% or 150,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 13% – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Market’s Roller Coaster Ride Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of MBIA Inc. (MBI) – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MBIA (MBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MBIA Q4 reflects increased value of recoveries – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. $505,352 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was bought by Hollis Michael L..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Bankshares In invested in 0.26% or 48,808 shares. American Intl Gru invested in 55,239 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% or 12,900 shares in its portfolio. Aurora Investment Counsel holds 0.86% or 16,854 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Dean Investment Associates has invested 0.13% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cutter And Brokerage has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Jvl Limited Liability Co holds 4.62% or 176,000 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Pacific Advsr Ltd invested in 1.43% or 6,070 shares. Laurion Capital LP invested in 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 953,249 shares. Howe And Rusling invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). The Texas-based Avalon Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Ser Automobile Association stated it has 49,396 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Limited has invested 0.27% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Trexquant Inv Lp reported 44,765 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Va Corp New by 36,589 shares to 286,589 shares, valued at $12.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Well Svcs Inc by 80,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cash Dividend On The Way From Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Diamondback (FANG) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Diamondback Energy (FANG) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STX, YUM, FANG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.