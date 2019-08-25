As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Valuation Rose, Encompass Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $35.97 Million; Bonness Enterprises Has Raised Stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by $620,200 as Share Price Declined

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 1.87 million shares traded or 26.85% up from the average. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 10/05/2018 – BT Group Sees FY 2019 Capital Expenditure of GBP3.7B; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – PAYMENTS BY BT WITHIN 3 YEARS TO 31 MARCH 2020 TOTALLING £2.1BN; 10/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; BT Group, Randgold and Novartis Trade Actively; 05/04/2018 – BT SECURES 40MHZ OF 3.4GHZ SPECTRUM; 13/04/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ; 19/03/2018 – BT: AGREES W/ COMMUNICATION WORKERS UNION FOR HYBRID SCHEME; 19/03/2018 – BT – ALSO CONFIRMED A NUMBER OF IMPROVEMENTS TO BENEFITS FOR EMPLOYEES ALREADY IN BTRSS, BT’S PRIMARY PENSION SCHEME FOR NEW JOINERS SINCE 2009; 10/05/2018 – BT Group PLC 4Q Pre-items, Pretax Pft GBP1.05B; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – AGREEMENT WITH CWU PROVIDES PAY CERTAINTY FOR BT AND ITS TEAM MEMBERS UNTIL APRIL 2020; 19/03/2018 – BT Group PLC To Close Defined Benefit Pension Scheme

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 356,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 675,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.57M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $94.6. About 1.78M shares traded or 11.47% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc by 2.17M shares to 3.88M shares, valued at $40.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cactus Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Gradient Invs Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Glenmede Tru Com Na accumulated 469 shares. Natl Ins Tx holds 22,828 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt holds 408 shares. Anchor Bolt Cap Ltd Partnership holds 1.34% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 136,172 shares. Jvl Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 4.62% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Tributary Limited Co owns 2,900 shares. Daiwa Gru invested in 6,146 shares. Carlson Cap LP stated it has 298,200 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 928,772 shares in its portfolio. Aurora Investment Counsel invested in 0.86% or 16,854 shares. Cwm Ltd Co, a Nebraska-based fund reported 7,633 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp owns 40,961 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $905,320 activity. 5,313 shares were bought by Hollis Michael L., worth $505,352.