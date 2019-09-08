As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Icahn Carl C Trimmed Stake by $105.02 Million; Coe Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Market Value Rose

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 24,993 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 28,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon was asked on Bloomberg TV Thursday about Gary Cohn leaving the President Trump administration; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN FEB. CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.28% :10239Z US; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 29 (Table); 03/04/2018 – ‘U.S. Administration Does Have an Agenda’ Says JPMorgan’s Titherington (Video); 30/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan raises U.S. 2nd qtr GDP view to 2.75 percent; 02/04/2018 – “Amber is extremely talented and helped build the outstanding team we have today. We respect her desire to start her own venture and we wish her nothing but the best,” a J.P. Morgan spokesperson tells CNBC; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’ but we’re not yet there yet, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 22/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT CUTS ACCELL SHORT POSITION TO 0.32%: AFM; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON SPEAKS ON BTV IN BEIJING; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 5.19 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.66 million, down from 6.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.6. About 1.49 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $307.88 million for 12.71 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. The Ohio-based Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Psagot House owns 0.11% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 26,735 shares. The New York-based Amer Interest Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Northeast Invest Management has 43,315 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Somerset Trust has invested 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Westfield Management Com Limited Partnership holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 330,082 shares. Cutter Communications Brokerage Inc stated it has 14,275 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Limited Liability owns 408 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.05% or 30,061 shares. Cap Rech has 11.18M shares for 0.36% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Dell, Campbell Soup, Alexion – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diamondback Energy – Delivering As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Diamondback Energy (FANG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FANG) 6.7% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,561 shares to 20,806 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.