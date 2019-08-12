As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Value Rose, Discovery Capital Management Has Increased Stake; At&T (T) Shareholder Advisor Partners Has Upped Its Stake by $452,259 as Stock Value Rose

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 44.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 74,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 243,100 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.68 million, up from 168,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $96.42. About 1.68M shares traded or 3.55% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 14,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 143,826 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, up from 129,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – Mercury News: Pac-12 Networks president Mark Shuken: On equity options, the secure “fortress,” AT&T negotiations and looming; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM STREAMING EXPERIENCE THAT WILL COMPETE WITH TRADITIONAL LINEAR TV PRODUCTS FOR IN-HOME USE; 11/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: It wasn’t just Michael Cohen–AT&T hit up other Trump allies, @lachlan reports; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push; 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Time Warner Trial (Correct); 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion gambit: Retraining nearly half its workforce for jobs of the future; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AT&T Is Not Worth Buying Just for Its 6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Was AT&T’s Acquisition Of DirecTV A Mistake? – Forbes” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HBO And DirecTV May Sink AT&T Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing ATT (NYSE:T), The Stock That Dropped 18% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regents Of The University Of California stated it has 18,958 shares. Citigroup invested 0.19% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Peloton Wealth Strategists stated it has 86,677 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Management holds 0.03% or 6,997 shares in its portfolio. Vestor Cap Limited Liability accumulated 268,461 shares. Keystone Finance Planning Inc stated it has 3.52% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Woodley Farra Manion reported 160,984 shares stake. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership, a Florida-based fund reported 13,825 shares. Paloma Mngmt has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Finance Counselors Incorporated holds 832,460 shares. stated it has 2.55M shares. Communications Of Virginia Va owns 1.42% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 343,649 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.78M shares or 2.33% of all its holdings. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Foundation accumulated 53,862 shares.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 7,436 shares to 32,513 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,459 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 364,950 shares to 423,000 shares, valued at $57.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 986,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,448 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Wexford Cap Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.18M shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.07% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Illinois-based Hartline Invest Corporation has invested 0.21% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Icahn Carl C accumulated 5.19 million shares. Sei Investments Comm owns 159,267 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 18,377 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Advisory Inc reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Quantbot Technology Lp, New York-based fund reported 4,882 shares. Dean Inv Associate Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,042 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Tiaa Cref Management Lc accumulated 1.40 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).