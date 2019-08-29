As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Samlyn Capital Has Decreased Holding by $3.64 Million; Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Shareholder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Increased Stake

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 36,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 237,094 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.07 million, down from 273,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.76B market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $96.63. About 1.62 million shares traded or 1.21% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 196,069 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Par Pacific Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) CEO William Pate on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Par Pacific Holdings to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Energy & Industrials Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. Shares for $399,968 were bought by Stice Travis D. on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 127,900 shares. Rmb Management Ltd Llc accumulated 32,018 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 22,671 shares. Benjamin F Edwards, a Missouri-based fund reported 9 shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd Com invested in 2,639 shares. Van Eck holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 1.46M shares. Dana Invest Advisors owns 39,415 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.38 million shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 2,180 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt. Regions holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 7,964 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 12,000 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Advisors Asset invested in 0.09% or 48,650 shares.