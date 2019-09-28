As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Harvey Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Bluestein R H & Company Holding in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Has Cut as Share Value Declined

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 135.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 25,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 44,680 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.87M, up from 18,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $89.99. About 1.61 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 2,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 205,418 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.61M, down from 207,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 1.08 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.71M for 14.55 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

