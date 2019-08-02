As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Rose, Peconic Partners Has Raised by $3.03 Million Its Position; Advisory Research Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Cut by $586,872

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $97.81. About 1.05M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Incorporated (ANTM) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 2,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 13,368 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 15,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Anthem Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $289.9. About 349,758 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.97 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF) by 10,878 shares to 46,133 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Incorporated by 5,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp.

