As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Rose, Leucadia National Trimmed Holding by $9.08 Million; Freightcar America (RAIL) Stake Has Boosted by Walthausen & Company

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Freightcar America Inc (RAIL) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 134,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.17% . The institutional investor held 419,230 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 284,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Freightcar America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 82,665 shares traded. FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has declined 68.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RAIL News: 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America Raising Delivery Outlook for 2018; 05/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Rev $83M; 19/04/2018 – DJ FreightCar America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAIL); 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 49.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 84,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 86,022 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37M, down from 170,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $96.82. About 1.78M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Fiera Capital Corp has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 37,500 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.19% or 389,987 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Northeast Invest accumulated 41,119 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Utah Retirement System holds 0.06% or 30,744 shares. Johnson Financial Group holds 0% or 80 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 21,891 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Limited Com holds 0.04% or 344,194 shares. Wellington Gru Llp holds 8.37M shares. Polaris Management Ltd stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Westpac Corp has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, First Washington has 0.88% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Srb Corporation has 4,610 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52M for 12.88 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold RAIL shares while 17 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 7.07 million shares or 16.29% less from 8.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fincl owns 0% invested in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 801 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 11,873 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd reported 11,728 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has 128,331 shares. Fairfax Financial Holdg Can holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 200,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 61,271 shares. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 78,281 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 1,343 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 15,623 shares or 0% of the stock. Walthausen Co Limited Liability reported 419,230 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtn Management accumulated 53,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium Ltd Company holds 0% or 209,807 shares. Qs Ltd invested in 0% or 1,592 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 14,326 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $756.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 80,810 shares to 398,200 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abm Industries Inc (NYSE:ABM) by 122,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,563 shares, and cut its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $73,617 activity. MADDEN THOMAS A also bought $12,417 worth of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) on Friday, May 17.