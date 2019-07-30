As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Rose, Leucadia National Has Upped by $4.21 Million Its Position; As Century Alum Co (CENX) Market Value Declined, Holder Elm Ridge Management Upped Its Holding

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27M, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $99.4. About 18,622 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $624.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 22,973 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 55.06% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Had Electrical Failure at the Sebree Aluminum Smelter; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Bets Global Raw-Material Squeeze Won’t Last; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. NEGOTIATING WITH CHINA, “l DON’T KNOW THAT ANYTHING’S GOING TO COME OF THAT”; 08/03/2018 TRUMP SAYS CENTURY ALUMINUM EXPECTS TO EXPAND AFTER TARIFF SIGNING; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – NO INJURIES WERE SUSTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH THESE EVENTS AND FACILITY’S OTHER TWO POTLINES WERE UNAFFECTED; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – IS CONTINUING TO ASSESS EFFECTS OF EVENTS BUT EXPECTS TO RESTORE AFFECTED POTLINE TO FULL PRODUCTION WITHIN NEXT THREE MONTHS; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL HOLD OFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS FOR CANADA AND MEXICO WHILE NEGOTIATING NAFTA AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 03/04/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO Michael Bless thinks despite tariff exemptions, the ultimate objective will be reached â€” reviving the steel and aluminum industries

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $28,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CENX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 633,347 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 205,898 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Morgan Stanley stated it has 39,570 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank holds 95,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 92 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). The New York-based Indexiq Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Whittier Trust Communication stated it has 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Snow Capital Mngmt LP has 132,058 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. United Capital Advisers Llc has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 52,635 shares. Cim Invest Mangement invested 0.06% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Van Eck Associates Corp, a New York-based fund reported 244 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 7.43 million shares.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 142,411 shares to 455,675 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 73,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,274 shares, and cut its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 15,852 shares to 240,487 shares, valued at $16.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 12,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,748 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot invested in 0.02% or 3,292 shares. National Pension Service reported 0.05% stake. Aurora Counsel has 0.86% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 16,854 shares. Gluskin Sheff Assoc reported 0.05% stake. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsr LP has invested 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Gideon Cap Advsr Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 4,289 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 90,165 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alps Advsr has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,489 shares stake. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 1,978 shares. Guggenheim Lc accumulated 100,563 shares. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) reported 37,234 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 22,044 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).