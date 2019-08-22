As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Rose, Icahn Carl C Has Cut by $105.02 Million Its Position; Genesis Energy LP (Put) (GEL) Valuation Rose While Saba Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $12.59 Million

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 5.19M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.66M, down from 6.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 855,488 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (Put) (GEL) by 51.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 547,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 522,700 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 410,326 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 28/03/2018 – Genesis Debuts All-Electric Essentia Concept at New York Show; 05/03/2018 Mace Launches Police Strength Less-Than-Lethal Pepper Gel Spray Defense Kit Solution for Homes, Schools and Businesses; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 20/03/2018 – GENESIS SAYS RUSSELL EDEY RESIGNED AS AVOCET MINING DIRECTOR; 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Provides Facts on H.P. Acthar® Gel; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Clinical and Histologic Evaluation of Picato 0.15% Gel in the Cosmetic Improvement of Photoaged Skin; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ketoconazole Gel Versus Terconazole Cream for Vaginal Candidiasis; 10/04/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. Mar Rev NT$82.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.13% more from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Kings Point Cap Management reported 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Credit Suisse Ag reported 33,970 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Salient Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 5.93M shares. Hightower owns 247,886 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Limited Liability Company reported 104,485 shares stake. Cincinnati Insur reported 0.04% stake. 624,015 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Duff & Phelps Investment Communications holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 285,000 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.01% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Goldman Sachs has invested 0.01% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). 33,000 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc. Cadence Ltd Liability has invested 0.84% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Rr Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 8.48% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability owns 799,115 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $243,670 activity. 5,000 Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shares with value of $99,850 were bought by Jesulaitis Kristen O.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) by 915,063 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $41.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR) by 6.66 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Georgia Qlty Mun Inc (NKG).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. $399,968 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was bought by Stice Travis D. on Friday, August 9.

