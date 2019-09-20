As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Rose, Holder Marietta Investment Partners Decreased Its Position by $372,060; Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Declined While Valueworks Raised Position by $478,952

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 3,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 33,925 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70M, down from 37,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $96.82. About 1.78M shares traded or 7.96% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 6,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 149,103 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.34 million, up from 142,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm Shareholder T. Rowe Price Voted for Broadcom’s Board Slate – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 25, 2018; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 30/04/2018 – Qualcomm has broadened its use of a lower-cost licensing model for the next generation of mobile data networks in a move that could ease tensions in talks with two major customers, according to the wireless tech company’s licensing chief; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 8, 2018; 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE WHITE CARD FOR QCOM DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to back down in pursuit of Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Dsam Prtnrs (London) Limited holds 50,000 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Montag A And accumulated 12,106 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Company owns 2,927 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny has 24,288 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 258,385 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Essex Investment Mgmt Co Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,500 shares. Cordasco Networks invested in 106 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.05% or 60,966 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 408 shares in its portfolio. Arosa Mgmt Lp has invested 2.66% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Community Natl Bank Na owns 257 shares. Jvl Lc has invested 7.58% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $304.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 14,658 shares to 60,132 shares, valued at $6.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $303.65 million for 12.88 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.