As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Price Rose, Wexford Capital LP Trimmed Stake; Biotime (BTX) Stake Has Boosted by Broadwood Capital Inc

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 48.20% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 03/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 10; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen® Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in BioTime; 27/03/2018 – BioTime Announces Cash Sale of Ascendance Biotechnology; 02/05/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present Safety and Efficacy Data from AST-OPC1 SCiStar Study at the American Spinal Injury Associat; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: AgeX, a Subsidiary, Owned Minority Stake in Ascendance; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia®; 10/04/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today; 24/05/2018 – BIOTIME INC – EXPANSION OF ONGOING PHASE l/llA CLINICAL TRIAL FOR OPREGEN, WITH ADDITION OF TWO NEW U.S. SITES

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 130,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.59 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $96.55. About 1.41 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 20 shares. Swiss Bank reported 209,486 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 10,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 8 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs accumulated 0% or 47,068 shares. 144,376 are owned by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Williams Jones And Assocs Lc invested in 0% or 102,111 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Llc has 68,735 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 1.45 million shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Principal Group invested in 0% or 11,234 shares. Paradigm Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) or 17,100 shares. Moors Cabot Inc holds 0.01% or 58,300 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.38M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Polaris Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Susquehanna Interest Group Incorporated Llp holds 255,301 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd owns 4,616 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc Markets Corp owns 88,507 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa accumulated 0.04% or 44,391 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 197,838 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage invested in 0.41% or 14,275 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 51,064 shares stake. Putnam Invs owns 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 76,450 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 17,587 shares. Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Nordea Mngmt Ab owns 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 8,182 shares. Montgomery Investment Mgmt Inc reported 11,365 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1,978 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. 5,313 shares valued at $505,352 were bought by Hollis Michael L. on Friday, March 8.