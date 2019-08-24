As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Encompass Capital Advisors Lowered by $35.97 Million Its Stake; Intel Corp. (INTC) Position Raised by Arbor Investment Advisors Llc

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 356,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 675,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.57 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $94.6. About 1.78M shares traded or 11.69% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 151.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 11,625 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, up from 4,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82M shares traded or 47.13% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford Discusses Reforms for Security Clearance in Open Intel Hearing; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver Al Appliance; 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 12/03/2018 – GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Politically charged House Intel Committee releases final report on Russia election meddling; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 26/04/2018 – INTEL’S JIM KELLER PREVIOUSLY WITH TESLA; 18/04/2018 – Intel is ditching its wearables effort

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And has invested 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) reported 0.06% stake. Tower Bridge reported 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Johnson Financial Gru Inc reported 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Tributary Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 2,900 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Ameritas Invest, Nebraska-based fund reported 12,026 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,070 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 20,774 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 35,105 shares. 273,200 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Jane Street Group Llc has 51,064 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Bancshares Of Omaha holds 29,890 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. 5,313 shares valued at $505,352 were bought by Hollis Michael L. on Friday, March 8.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 1.06M shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $79.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cactus Inc by 174,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 980,652 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Well Svcs Inc.

