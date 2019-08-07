As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Price Rose, Leucadia National Increased Holding by $4.21 Million; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (Put) (CMG) as Stock Value Rose

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27M, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.96. About 1.65 million shares traded or 0.33% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (CMG) by 87.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $785.83. About 104,235 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – CMG: SOME WORKERS TO BE OFFERED RELOCATION/RETENTION PACKAGES; 03/05/2018 – May 8: Chipotle Celebrates Educators With Teacher Apprecation Day BOGO; 25/04/2018 – Wednesday’s earnings report marks the first time that CEO Brian Niccol will address Chipotle investors; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS STILL WORK TO BE DONE AT COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASES IN LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – Chipotle Earnings: Investors Aren’t Taking a Wait-And-See Approach — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS NO NEED TO GO DOWN THE PATH OF FRANCHISING NOW; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MOVE FROM DENVER TO AFFECT ABOUT 400 EMPLOYEES; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 3,423 shares to 6,796 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 6,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,135 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi reported 326,552 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Co reported 1.40 million shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 953,249 shares. Gideon Advisors holds 4,289 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl accumulated 170,607 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel accumulated 0.86% or 16,854 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 1.52% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 73,678 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 29,601 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cushing Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 130,598 shares stake. Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 225 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 100,563 shares in its portfolio. 2,665 were reported by Allstate Corporation. 3,072 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $98.32 million activity. $35.89 million worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares were sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P..

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $87.26M for 63.37 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate owns 915 shares. Btim stated it has 914 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 566 were reported by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Weiss Multi holds 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 2,900 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). State Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Artisan Ptnrs LP invested in 0.15% or 107,610 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 1.86% or 3,780 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc owns 406 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 414 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.02% or 238 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Co invested in 416 shares. First Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 5,840 shares.