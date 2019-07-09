As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Eagle Asset Management Raised Its Holding; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Declined While Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 43,313 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, down from 47,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $134.61. About 841,953 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 29,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 884,244 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.78M, up from 854,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.51. About 692,984 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 190,296 shares to 192,796 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.50 million for 13.62 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $28.14 million activity. CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold $3.90 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Thursday, February 7. $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by Whalen Kathleen M. Foster Jon M sold $4.63 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Monday, February 11. The insider STEELE JOHN M sold 33,670 shares worth $4.72 million. Another trade for 3,224 shares valued at $442,302 was sold by Morrow J William. The insider RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24M.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 4,375 shares to 64,234 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spon Adr by 18,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,538 shares, and cut its stake in Wayside Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:WSTG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4.