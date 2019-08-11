As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shares Rose, Icahn Carl C Has Trimmed Its Holding; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stock Rose, Holder Guinness Asset Management LTD Decreased Holding

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 83,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, down from 91,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $103.84. About 629,555 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 5.19 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.66 million, down from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $96.42. About 1.57M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This FANG Will Rise – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Tech Giants Reporting Earnings This Week – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diamondback Energy misses Q2 earnings but production more than doubles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 17,376 shares. Eulav Asset Management owns 0.45% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 105,000 shares. Co Financial Bank invested in 0% or 3,637 shares. D E Shaw And Company invested in 0% or 15,381 shares. Adage Capital Partners Grp Ltd accumulated 323,920 shares. 159,267 were reported by Sei Invs. Moreover, Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 10,450 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Invests stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Montag A Assocs Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 1.69 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc. Castleark Management Lc accumulated 0.25% or 66,099 shares. Rothschild And Co Asset Us Incorporated holds 628,119 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. 15,614 are owned by Cipher L P. Parkside Bancorp And Trust stated it has 288 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Oriental: Strong Growth With Price To Break Through – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is New Oriental Education & Tech Group Inc. (EDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.