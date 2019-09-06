As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shares Rose, Holder Tortoise Capital Advisors Lowered Its Holding; Jolley Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $319,166 as Share Value Declined

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 27,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 81,302 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, down from 108,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $97.65. About 1.56M shares traded or 0.75% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 17.88M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity. On Friday, August 9 Stice Travis D. bought $399,968 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 4,186 shares.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52 million for 12.99 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA) by 96,800 shares to 96,842 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) by 110,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Resources Corp. (NYSE:AR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 16.36 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.