As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shares Rose, Holder Scholtz & Company Raised Its Stake; Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Cullinan Associates Cut Its Holding by $389,400 as Stock Declined

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $58.19. About 6.32 million shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 10/05/2018 – Venezuela rejects Conoco seizures, suggests PDVSA ready to pay award; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer; 07/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – MAGSEIS WINS SUPPLIER RECOGNITION AWARD 2017 FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,685 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 30,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $99.73. About 1.19M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,286 shares to 269,289 shares, valued at $31.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) by 4,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Glob Investment Management, California-based fund reported 5,234 shares. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 1.86 million shares. 6,619 are held by Assetmark. Foundation stated it has 4.73% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Rothschild Corp Il holds 0.35% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 45,028 shares. Bp Public Limited Company has 0.32% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Penbrook Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.36% or 5,145 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 76.89 million shares. The Maryland-based Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 0.94% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Icon Advisers accumulated 0.5% or 74,800 shares. Kwmg Ltd accumulated 0% or 246 shares. Private Advisor Gru reported 64,804 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co holds 0.51% or 34,176 shares in its portfolio. Everence Cap invested 0.53% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0% or 18,400 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 2,400 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 8,182 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 72,740 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 310,546 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 12,900 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 3,070 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd reported 26,735 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.05% or 394,254 shares. Weiss Multi reported 326,552 shares. Portolan Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 1.19% or 114,228 shares. Creative Planning reported 3,186 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 106,256 shares. Landscape Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 2,528 shares.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (NYSE:EW) by 6,692 shares to 19,378 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 8,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,895 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.