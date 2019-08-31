As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shares Rose, Discovery Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $7.54 Million; Nexus Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by $451,875 as Valuation Declined

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 44.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 74,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 243,100 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.68M, up from 168,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 1.12 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 6,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 473,574 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.73M, up from 467,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $74.76. About 648,283 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 06/04/2018 – RBC ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING IN TORONTO ENDS; 26/04/2018 – TFI INTERNATIONAL INC TFII.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$40 FROM C$38; 06/04/2018 – RBC WILL ONLY OUTSOURCE IF IT CAN’T FIND SKILLS IN CANADA: CEO; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 21/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST INC WOW.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – RBC Wealth Management aims to build diverse advisor force with new Associate Financial Advisor Training Program; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 10/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Research Glob has 0.36% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 14,279 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Drexel Morgan & invested in 0.28% or 3,065 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 37,668 shares. Franklin Res accumulated 1.02M shares or 0.06% of the stock. 2,768 were reported by Papp L Roy & Assocs. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Psagot Invest House Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Montgomery Invest Mgmt holds 0.51% or 11,365 shares. Sun Life Fincl reported 0.01% stake. Financial Counselors accumulated 12,643 shares. Raymond James Services Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 0.05% or 19,223 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 3,079 shares. First Advsrs LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 35,085 shares.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 295,100 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $31.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneco Ltd by 101,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).