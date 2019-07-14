As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Value Rose, Scholtz & Company Increased Holding; Marchex (MCHX) Stock Rose While Harbert Fund Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.24 Million

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,685 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 30,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 1.08M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 809,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.79. About 74,211 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 104.53% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 26,235 shares in its portfolio. Harbert Fund Advisors reported 1.19 million shares or 5.52% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 10,570 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,143 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated. Wells Fargo Mn reported 37,268 shares. Synovus Financial reported 185,298 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 1,656 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited owns 46,860 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Concourse Cap Llc has 0.66% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 138,744 shares. Heartland owns 900,000 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Citigroup owns 60,541 shares. Sei Invests owns 30,708 shares. Moreover, Eam Invsts has 0.54% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 463,753 shares. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 151,200 shares. Herald Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 137,291 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.03 per share.

More notable recent Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marchex Launches New MIND Innovation Lab and Hires Chief AI Scientist – Business Wire” on October 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Marchex (MCHX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Marchex Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials to Acquire Kokusai Electric for $2.2B – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Baidu (BIDU) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43 million shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $321,506 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap LP stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Lpl Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 15,757 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 297,520 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sir Capital Mgmt Lp holds 6.61% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 354,772 shares. Japan-based Asset One Co has invested 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 580,598 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 107 shares. Wetherby Asset Management reported 2,169 shares. Tci Wealth invested in 90 shares or 0% of the stock. Dean Investment Assocs Lc has invested 0.13% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moody Natl Bank Division accumulated 0.06% or 22,671 shares. Cls Investments Limited Co invested in 0% or 222 shares. Westpac Bk Corp accumulated 0% or 10,853 shares. 7,633 were accumulated by Cwm Lc. 277,000 are held by Caymus Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) by 12,665 shares to 29,410 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,913 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology.