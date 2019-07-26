As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Value Rose, Holder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; Shareholder Select Equity Group LP Upped Envestnet (ENV) Holding

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 330,082 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51M, down from 334,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $101.4. About 1.01 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 53,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 736,721 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.17B, up from 683,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $72.87. About 288,076 shares traded or 4.62% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.54% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces Winners of Essential Advisor Awards and First-Ever EIOC Vision Awards; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.78-Adj EPS $1.83; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 42C; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 28/03/2018 – Tamarac Introduces Quick Start Offering; 16/05/2018 – New Envestnet Insurance Exchange Integrates Insurance Solutions into Wealth Management Practice

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 917,175 shares to 9.34 million shares, valued at $375.12B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $174,918 activity. The insider Arora Anil sold $31,038.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolent Health Inc by 83,065 shares to 693,515 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 84,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).

