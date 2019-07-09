As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Price Rose, Holder Leucadia National Raised Its Position; Stryker Com (SYK) Shareholder Crestwood Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $5.06 Million

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $106.33. About 523,550 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (SYK) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 25,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,957 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.63M, down from 170,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $208.16. About 304,535 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Viju Menon to Join as Group Pres, Global Quality and Ops, Effective April 30; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 23/04/2018 – DJ Stryker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYK); 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. Femoral Canal Pressurizer without Hub, Medium, Blue, Product Number:; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company holds 225 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amp stated it has 73,800 shares. The Maryland-based Adams Natural Res Fund has invested 1.76% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Gradient Invs owns 9,050 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 31,427 shares or 0.07% of the stock. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 15,381 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). The Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Eagle Asset Inc has invested 0.48% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Citadel Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 639,765 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated reported 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Dupont Cap accumulated 3,680 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company owns 143,528 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 90,165 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. At Retail Bank has 0.26% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 78,532 shares to 46,690 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 12,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,748 shares, and cut its stake in Ttec Hldgs Inc.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington-based Cwh Capital Mgmt has invested 0.32% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Birch Hill Advisors Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,273 shares. Coho Partners Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,595 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 7,237 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bb&T holds 52,323 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 161,868 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.67% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Lynch And Assoc In invested in 1.72% or 26,185 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 114,760 shares. 8,545 were accumulated by Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca). Northstar Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 38,416 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Personal Advisors invested 0% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc invested 0.06% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 15,681 shares. Moreover, Wade G W & has 0.08% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $5.45 million activity. The insider Fink M Kathryn sold $31,819. Doliveux Roch bought $8,117 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Tuesday, April 30. Shares for $863,590 were sold by Scannell Timothy J. Hutchinson Michael Damon also sold $2.89 million worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Wednesday, February 6.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) by 10,390 shares to 217,133 shares, valued at $24.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 7,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM).