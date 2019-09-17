As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Price Rose, Holder Leucadia National Has Cut Its Holding; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Biltmore Wealth Management Has Decreased Position by $382,602

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 49.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 84,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 86,022 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, down from 170,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 892,195 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 65.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc sold 1,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 555 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 1,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $380.02. About 652,920 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing’s Acquisition of KLX Is Conditioned Upon the Successful Divestment and Separation of Energy Services Group; 30/04/2018 – Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Gets Navy Contract of Up to $1.17B for Work Including 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets for Kuwait; 06/04/2018 – American: Boeing 787-8s Will Replace 767-300s, Later 787-9 Deliveries Will Replace Airbus A330-300s and Older 777-200s; 08/03/2018 – AstroNova to Install ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer on 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China denies offering $200 bln package to slash trade gap; 11/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL FLEET CARE PACTS FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES &; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO GET EX-IM BANK OPERATING AGAIN; 18/05/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes on takeoff from Havana airport, casualties reported; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL EX-IM BANK WILL RESTART OPERATIONS

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.77 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $199.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,740 shares to 26,540 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 65,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cna Fincl Corp stated it has 0.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Proffitt Goodson reported 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Monetta Finance Svcs accumulated 8,000 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Co reported 11,563 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital holds 2.1% or 51,711 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Round Table Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.14% or 1,218 shares. Zweig stated it has 38,988 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.49% or 3,330 shares. Hamel Associates invested 1.58% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Community Tru And Investment Communications owns 2.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 47,899 shares. Advisory Serv reported 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cambridge Trust owns 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,449 shares. Wealthquest Corporation holds 10,641 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52M for 13.54 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund owns 3,228 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Nomura Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 107,721 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 509,204 shares. Advisory Research reported 387,243 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 57,660 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cipher Cap Lp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 27,684 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.03% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 35,969 shares. 2,490 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Ltd. Goelzer Inv Management reported 19,334 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc invested in 98,294 shares. 30,744 are owned by Utah Retirement. 67,659 were accumulated by Castleark Mngmt Llc. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).