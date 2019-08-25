As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Price Rose, Holder Icahn Carl C Trimmed Stake; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holder Ftb Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 5.19 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.66 million, down from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $94.6. About 1.82M shares traded or 14.21% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 6,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 92,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28M, down from 99,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.53. About 1.04M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03M for 22.16 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Com Cl A Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 53,149 shares to 83,379 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc Com Stk Npv (NYSE:TRV) by 3,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. $505,352 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was bought by Hollis Michael L..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4.

