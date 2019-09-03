As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Price Rose, Corvex Management LP Lifted by $251.14 Million Its Position; Basswood Capital Management Holding in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Increased by $14.44 Million as Stock Value Rose

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 1506.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 2.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.21M, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $97. About 1.38 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 953.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 203,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 224,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, up from 21,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $78.46. About 1.34 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,; 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME WAS $56.1 BLN, UP 19% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 19/04/2018 – Gates Foundation Accelerator – DFS Lab – Announces New Investments for African + Asian Fintech Startups, Bringing Total to $1; 26/04/2018 – DFS 1Q REV. NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $2.58B, EST. $2.58B

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. 5,313 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares with value of $505,352 were bought by Hollis Michael L..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). The Texas-based Carlson Lp has invested 0.54% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 71,102 shares. Toth Advisory has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Invesco Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 1.68M shares. Tributary Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 2,900 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund reported 3,072 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg has 131,424 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0% or 90 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 2,515 shares. 1.46 million are owned by Van Eck Assocs. Creative Planning owns 3,186 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corp has 2,289 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Campbell Soup, Tesla, Dell, Ambarella – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Diamondback Energy (FANG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This FANG Will Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 178,261 shares to 139,052 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 671,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).