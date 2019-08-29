As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Increased Its Position; As Amgen (AMGN) Valuation Rose, Holder Wedbush Securities Lowered Its Holding by $662,340

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 3,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 16,694 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 20,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $206.98. About 2.29 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO(R) (blinatumomab) to Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults and Children; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 22,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $98.58. About 1.20M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,747 shares to 103,706 shares, valued at $12.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer (NYSE:ETE) by 20,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glacier Peak Limited Liability holds 0.28% or 1,626 shares. Welch Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Chemical Bancorporation has invested 0.3% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tru Investment Advisors Lc reported 2,914 shares stake. Bristol John W & Ny owns 1,450 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boston Common Asset Ltd invested in 0.27% or 10,804 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.92% or 701,089 shares. Ellington Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 67,467 shares. First Merchants holds 0.66% or 21,673 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Ltd Com invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Arete Wealth Limited Liability owns 21,721 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.14% or 24,336 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 1,261 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. The insider Hollis Michael L. bought 5,313 shares worth $505,352.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,730 shares. Violich Capital owns 0.1% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 4,000 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Co invested in 84 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc accumulated 3,292 shares. Whittier stated it has 18,911 shares. 2,942 were accumulated by Pitcairn. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 19,223 shares. New England Investment & Retirement Grp Inc reported 4,229 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 230,851 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 238,569 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Invest LP has 0.32% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 44,765 shares. Sei Invs Com invested in 0.05% or 159,267 shares. Cipher Capital Lp holds 15,614 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 76,751 shares. Moreover, Scout Invests has 0.4% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).