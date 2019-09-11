As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Scout Investments Has Cut Its Holding by $45.16 Million; At&T (T) Shareholder Bowen Hanes & Co Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.07 Million

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in At&T (T) by 38.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 34,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 53,976 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 88,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $38.47. About 41.60M shares traded or 40.52% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – ANTITRUST CHIEF SAYS AT&T’S TIME WARNER DEAL MIGHT BE ALLOWED; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$69.4 BLN; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 69.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 447,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 193,567 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.65M, down from 640,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $98.96. About 907,389 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $302.27 million for 13.16 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.68B for 10.23 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

